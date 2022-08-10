Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $101,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,699,000 after acquiring an additional 153,375 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,484,000 after acquiring an additional 138,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after acquiring an additional 715,035 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 180,896 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,112. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 624.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $108.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518 over the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

