Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.93. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $165,937.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,518 in the last ninety days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.