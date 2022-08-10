HYCON (HYC) Price Tops $0.0001

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $353,393.99 and approximately $137,399.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001455 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

