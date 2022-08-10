Hyman Charles D Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.35. 234,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,717,197. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.
