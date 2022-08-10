Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 186,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,218,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HYZN shares. Melius downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $580.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

About Hyzon Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $21,365,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $16,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,589,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after buying an additional 2,290,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,006,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.