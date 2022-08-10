IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Gap Down to $78.04

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.04, but opened at $75.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares last traded at $73.53, with a volume of 11,370 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 496.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 59,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

