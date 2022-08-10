Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Up 333.3% in July

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Icanic Brands Price Performance

Shares of Icanic Brands stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 92,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,254. Icanic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get Icanic Brands alerts:

Icanic Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, an oral spray product for overall health and well-being, as well as general lifestyle. The company provides hemp based cannabidiol and non-cannabidiol infusion sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.