Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.69, but opened at $33.07. Ichor shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1,341.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 345,894 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Ichor by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 795,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 185,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 167,103 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Ichor by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $4,807,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $980.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

