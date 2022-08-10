ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICU Medical Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.32. The company had a trading volume of 323,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,481. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.60 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.