Illumina (ILMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Illumina Stock Performance
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.45.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
