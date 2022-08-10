Illuvium Price Hits $111.71 on Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Illuvium has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $111.71 or 0.00471801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $72.71 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00040411 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014852 BTC.
Illuvium Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Buying and Selling Illuvium
