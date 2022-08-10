Illuvium Price Hits $111.71 on Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Illuvium has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $111.71 or 0.00471801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $72.71 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

