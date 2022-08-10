IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in July

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMIAF remained flat at $15.87 on Wednesday. IMI has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

