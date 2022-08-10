Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.92.
Incyte Price Performance
INCY stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Incyte
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.