Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

