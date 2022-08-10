Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a growth of 1,231.1% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IDEXY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 113,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.04. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 12.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Further Reading

