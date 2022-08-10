Information Services Group, Inc. (III) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 19th

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Information Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of III stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

III has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Information Services Group

In related news, Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $89,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.