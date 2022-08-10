Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Ingredion updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.90-$7.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.90-7.45 EPS.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.1 %

Ingredion stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.61. 2,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,046. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 68.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

