Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.14. Ingredion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.90-$7.45 EPS.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:INGR traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.00. 6,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,046. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 117.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $238,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

