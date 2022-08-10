Insider Buying: AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) CEO Purchases $212,450.00 in Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) CEO Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. 144,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,648. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

