Insider Buying: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH traded up $5.79 on Wednesday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $106.08.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($2.13). Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

