Insider Buying: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Aug 10th, 2022

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH traded up $5.79 on Wednesday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $106.08.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($2.13). Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BFH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

