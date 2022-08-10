Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Sells 44,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.00. 612,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,889. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

