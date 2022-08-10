Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells 6,205 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,127. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
