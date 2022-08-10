Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells 6,205 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,127. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

