Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,841,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,328,853.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $223,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

CTKB stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. 500,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -772.00. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Cytek Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

