Insider Selling: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Sells 5,995 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,660.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLL traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 400,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Piedmont Lithium

PLL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

