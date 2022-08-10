Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $310,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.42. 748,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186,014 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,949,000 after purchasing an additional 522,256 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,000 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Procore Technologies

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

