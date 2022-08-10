Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total transaction of $2,899,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,749.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $9.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.61. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $250.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

