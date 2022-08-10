Insider Selling: Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) CFO Sells 20,245 Shares of Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) CFO Isaac Ro sold 20,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $40,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $485,641.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SMFR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 2,033,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,692. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $12.65.
Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on SMFR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
