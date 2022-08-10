Insider Selling: Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) CFO Sells 20,245 Shares of Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) CFO Isaac Ro sold 20,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $40,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $485,641.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SMFR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 2,033,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,692. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Sema4 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,966,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,292,000 after purchasing an additional 118,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,502 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 1st quarter worth $10,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 133,789 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMFR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

