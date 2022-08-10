Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 7,722 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36.

On Monday, June 27th, Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $11.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,749. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,061,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.24.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

