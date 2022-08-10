Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells 14,076 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Trimble stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 850,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 412.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Trimble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Trimble by 29.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 360,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 81,540 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

