Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Sells 946 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $6.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $301.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after buying an additional 317,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

