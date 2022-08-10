Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 4.2 %

WSM traded up $6.24 on Wednesday, hitting $154.50. 769,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,346. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.28.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.