Insight Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60,294.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $91,868.89 and approximately $60,294.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,935.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00129033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

INX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en.

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

