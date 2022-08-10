Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Sells $251,715.55 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.32. 185,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

