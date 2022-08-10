Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Sells $251,715.55 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
IBP traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.32. 185,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
See Also
