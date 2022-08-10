Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,031,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,601 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 360,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

INTC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.28. 1,443,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,648,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

