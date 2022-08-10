Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Inter Parfums updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.25-$3.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.25 EPS.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $81.14. 159,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,725. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

