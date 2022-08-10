Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.18 million. Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 3.1 %

IPAR stock traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,337. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $19,936,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 6,051.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

