Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Weak Earnings

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $79.17 and last traded at $79.17. 1,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.14.

The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,936,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,336 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 163,448 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 35.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 94,187 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.