Interactive Financial Advisors Has $48,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

PG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.78. 58,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.74. The company has a market cap of $349.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

