Interactive Financial Advisors Makes New $110,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

GNR traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,055. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.