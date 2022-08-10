Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,572.88

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,572.88 ($19.01) and traded as low as GBX 1,493 ($18.04). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,509.50 ($18.24), with a volume of 272,768 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($30.75) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($34.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,422.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,571.41.

Intermediate Capital Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Intermediate Capital Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a GBX 57.30 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. This represents a yield of 3.93%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

In other news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 10,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,465 ($17.70) per share, for a total transaction of £146,500 ($177,017.88). In related news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,465 ($17.70) per share, with a total value of £146,500 ($177,017.88). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.62), for a total transaction of £109,734.61 ($132,593.78).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

