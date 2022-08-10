International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $646.81

Shares of International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 646.81 ($7.82) and traded as high as GBX 713 ($8.62). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 704 ($8.51), with a volume of 74,357 shares trading hands.

International Biotechnology Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £285.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 665.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 647.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

International Biotechnology Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is -0.31%.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

