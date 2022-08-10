International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $147.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $122.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

