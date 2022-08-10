International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of International Paper worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in International Paper by 12.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,593,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,538,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in International Paper by 22.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $5,462,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in International Paper by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 38,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,948. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.