Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of ITCI traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.19. 601,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 68,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

