Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITCI. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,029,000 after purchasing an additional 112,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $248,502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,003,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

