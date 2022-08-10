Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 31st

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

VKI stock remained flat at $9.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 41,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,959. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 55.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

