Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in July

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 111.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period.

