Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in July

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.93.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
