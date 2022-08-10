Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) Stock Position Reduced by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 369.77% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

IDLB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

