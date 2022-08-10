Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

OIA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. 172,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,660. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 113,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 31.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

