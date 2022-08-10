Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE IQI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. 58,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,410. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 106,860 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

