Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,404,000 after buying an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

RCD traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.69. 4,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.19 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

